Arima woman bites bandit, saves elderly relative

File photo

An Arima woman came to the rescue of a 61-year-old relative when he was attacked by bandits in Arima on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was at Demerara Heights, Arima at around 8.30 pm when two men approached and announced a robbery.

One of the bandits beat the man on the head with the gun.

The relative saw the attack and called for help. She then attacked one of the bandits by biting him on his left thumb.

The bandits ran away.

Arima police were called in and are continuing enquiries.