Anthony Harford’s funeral on Monday

Veteran sport broadcaster Anthony Harford - Roger Jacob

THE funeral of Anthony Harford will be held on Monday.

It will take place from 9 am at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval.

The funeral can be seen on www.youtube.com at https://youtu.be/y9SAMPVNbQw

Harford, a sport enthusiast who held positions in the media including on radio and TV, died on Friday. He was 68.

He was passionate about all sports, especially cricket, football and horse racing. He arranged sporting events locally and organised cricket tours for players from TT and the Caribbean to earn experience overseas.

When the Soca Warriors qualified for the 2006 World Cup, Harford helped to make it affordable for supporters to travel to Germany.

Tributes have been pouring in for Harford since his death. Former media colleagues, former national athletes and co-workers have all reflected on Harford’s contribution to sport.