Work out new driver’s permits logistics first

THE EDITOR: In the middle of a deadly pandemic, the Licensing Office wants to get permission from the Government to recall 700,000 driver’s permits.

The owners of these permits will then have to apply for new ones. This is due to corruption and false driver’s permits in the public domain

What happens if I still have six years to go on my permit? Will I have to pay for the new permit and lose out on $600 in this guava season?

What happens when or if the counterfeiters start to reproduce the new ones? Will we have to go through this all over again?

The timeline for this recall is June 2022.

One can only hope that the Licensing Office and the Government will get their think tanks together and seriously work out the logistics before operationalising this on a national scale.

Hopefully, it will not be as chaotic as the $100 demonitisation process.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope