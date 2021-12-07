Venezuelans can take jobs of unvaccinated

Three Venezuelans who have been vaccinated. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: What can we do about the fully registered Venezuelan refugees? Initially recorded as 16,500 people but recently acknowledged to be around 28,000.

How many of them are gainfully employed? With the covid19 variants causing a rise in deaths, how many Venezuelan migrants are registered among the dead?

On international social media we can follow the horrors of refugees drowning in the Mediterranean and in the seas between France and England. But right here in TT we can only hope not to have tents placed around the country to house Venezuelan migrants.

Like it or not, we cannot support a sudden influx of thousands more Venezuelans. Too many locals need help, every day, to keep even close to being comfortable as the virus diminishes avenues of easy employment.

The TT economy is hoping to get back within normal range if sufficient citizens accept to be fully vaccinated. I believe that by January 15 we can gauge how well the safe zones are working.

Let us not mince words. Many Venezuelans are just parked up here in TT. Reports of serious crimes being committed by them are increasing. The covid19 virus and its deadly variants have depleted the few good prospects for these asylum seekers.

Many Venezuelans are practising Roman Catholics. What is being done by their church to assimilate their young ones into Catholic schools?

I know the Minister of Health has said all Venezuelan nationals can be vaccinated like the locals. They should rightfully be employed if fully vaccinated and willing to work. Our unvaccinated citizens should be made to understand that legally registered vaccinated Venezuelans can take up offers of employment. So get vaccinated, please.

Fair is fair in a health-conscious vaccinated environment.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin