Tracy: PNM ready to serve as THA minority

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine concedes defeat in the THA elections on Monday night, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago. - Jeff K Mayers

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has said her party stands "ready to play our role as the minority in the governance of the island."

Davidson-Celestine made the statement in a press release on Tuesday after the PNM was soundly beaten 14-1 by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in Monday's THA elections.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) gave the preliminary results around midday Tuesday but said recounts in two electoral districts were scheduled for 3pm.

Davidson-Celestine, who lost the Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat to the PDP's Nigel Taitt, conceded defeat in a speech at Shaw Park on election night.

She said on Tuesday, "Since our inception we have contested every single seat, in every single election; we have won many political battles and we have also lost some. However, no matter the result, we have always accepted the will of the people and carried out the mission to serve, whether in office or out. That is why the PNM exists."

Davidson-Celestine thanked PNM supporters, activists and Tobagonians, adding that the party had gained valuable insights from those who voted against it.

Saying the people have spoken, she congratulated the PDP for receiving a mandate from Tobago.

"Tobagonians have also said to us that we need to be better, and we will.

"We will redouble our efforts to better serve all the citizens of the island. The council will itself consider the broad issues as we move forward, as well as the more specific challenges that confront Tobago as we strive for greater autonomy and security. Of this we are certain: the solutions will be found in the minds and hearts of Tobagonians. It is to them that we look for guidance."