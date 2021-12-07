Third covid shot and trust in God

A man receives his third shot of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Courts Megastore compound. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: On Sunday morning I drove down to the Courts Megastore compound in El Socorro to take my third Sinopharm covid19 shot.

Life is a matter of choice. I respect the decisions of those who want to remain unvaccinated for one reason or the other.

However, the covid19 death toll in TT is fast approaching 2,300 while daily infections and deaths are rising at alarming rates.

I thank in particular Nurse Applewhite who attended to me and provided me with valuable information as it relates to building the body's immune system to combat this deadly virus.

Believe me, the public health providers in this country are working day and night, under very testing conditions, to serve the covid19-infected population.

I tied my camel on Sunday and now place my trust in God.

REZA ABASALI

El Socorro