Sellers robbed of ten iPhones, gold chains in Maloney

Police are again warning online retailers, salespeople and customers to be extremely careful about doing business with people they dealt with online after two people were robbed of ten iPhone cellphones in Maloney on Monday night.

Police said two people, 27 and 23, from Cunupia and Princes Town respectively were waiting to meet someone who ordered a cellphone from them.

While they were waiting in their panel van near the Maloney Mall on Flamingo Boulevard, Maloney Gardens, two bandits approached them and stole their goods.

The bandits stole ten Apple iPhones valued at $40,000, a G Shock watch valued at $2,000 and two gold chains valued at $2,200, then ran away.

Senior police in the Northern Division are calling on the public to be vigilant and insist on meeting potential customers or salespeople at a police station or a well populated area for any transactions.