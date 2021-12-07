Protest that food stall

THE EDITOR: It is with some sadness and a lot of disdain that I read Peter O’Connor's letter to the editor in your November 3 issue.

The installation of a food business in the residential area of Cascade at the corner of Second Avenue is totally against the covenants set by the former owners of the Huggins Estate in 1948, which state on the relevant deeds that the properties are to be used solely for residential purposes.

I must object to the Ministry of Planning possibly granting a change of use that will eventually destroy residential peace, moreso that a precedence would be set, allowing the residential community to become a business area – just like what happened to Woodbrook.

By this letter I am therefore asking all residents of Cascade and particularly those on adjacent lots to the food stall to also object to this development.

I have also noted the breakdown of law in Cascade where a resident on a nearby avenue has recently installed a huge wall on the road, which, as stated on the survey map of the Huggins Estate land distribution, must be 33 feet wide, allowing for a carriageway of 25 feet and two pavements of four feet each, which was approved in 1941 by the Registrar of Lands and which was also gazetted.

I cringe when I see schoolchildren walking on the Cascade Road abutting this wall as this is very unsafe. Hopefully the death of a child will not fall on the relevant minister’s conscience, to whom I have written on this subject matter but about which nothing has been done by the authorities as yet.

The disrespect of the environment also exists in Cascade at its entrance where a big food business has installed a huge pizza-size advertisement right in front of the entrances to the Prime Minister’s residence and President’s House, which is really abominable. Why the Prime Minister and the President have not had this disrespectful business sign removed amazes me.

Should the Ministry of Planning decide to approve the drive-in food business at Second Avenue I would expect that all the residents of Cascade will show their disgust by not buying any food there and in so doing express their objection while demonstrating to the authorities that people can have a say too.

PETER S MORALLES

Cascade