PDP wins THA elections 14-1; recounts in 2 districts today

PDP supporters celebrate at their party's headquarters in Roxborough, Tobago on Monday night. - David Reid

The Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) preliminary results on Tuesday showed the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) won 14 of the 15 electoral districts in Monday's Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

The EBC said it has received official requests for recounts in the electoral districts of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant and Darrel Spring/Whim.

Newsday understands Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis lost to PDP's Sonny Craig by two votes, in Buccoo/Mt Pleasant.

PNM incumbent Kelvon Morris defeated PDP's Abby Taylor to retain the Darrel Spring/Whim electoral district, according to the EBC's preliminary results.

As was noted on Monday, the EBC confirmed a higher turnout of voters on Monday: 57 per cent, up from 51.84 per cent in the tied January 25 elections. It said 29,273 votes were cast from among an electorate of 51,383.

Forty-five candidates, representing five political parties, contested these elections.

Breakdown of votes to date:

Progressive Democratic Patriots – 16,932

People’s National Movement – 11,943

Innovative Democratic Alliance – 295

Class Action Reform Movement – 0

Unity of the People – 6