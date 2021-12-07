Morvant man shot dead outside restaurant

Stock photo

A 27-year-old Morvant man was shot dead as near a restaurant in Morvant on Monday night.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force and the Morvant CID received a report of a shooting on Cipriani Street, Morvant, at around 7.30 pm.

They found the body of Kareem Patrick on the ground. A district medical officer declared him dead.

Investigators found 19 spent shells.

Police do not have a motive for the murder as yet.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II are continuing enquiries.