Hinds on THA 14-1 loss: 'PNM a longstanding giant'

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. - FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS

Even though the People’s National Movement (PNM) lost the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election on Monday, Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds said the party isn’t fazed by the loss.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) preliminary results on Tuesday showed the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) won 14 of the 15 electoral districts the election.

Hinds was speaking during a media conference on Tuesday at the Police Administration Building in San Fernando.

“We have a track record of 25 straight years in government. That outgoing PNM administration in Tobago was in office for 21 straight years.

“For 78 per cent of the life of Trinidad and Tobago as a nation state, we (the PNM) have been chosen by you the people of Trinidad and Tobago to be the government.”

Referencing the party’s clean sweep of the then 12 electoral districts in the 2013 THA elections, Hinds said the PNM has victories and losses in elections like any other party.

“The PNM is a longstanding giant in the political industry of Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and the world. We are 65 years old.

“We’ve been fighting elections from 1956. In our first outing as a PNM, we won 13 out of 24 seats in the then legislative council which is now called the parliament.”

Hinds said the party will now reflect on the recent loss, reorganise and determine how to move forward.

“I’ll tell you one thing, it is the PNM that brings stability, growth and development to Trinidad and Tobago.

“Often times when they (the electors) veer away and go down the old dirt road, they come back to the safe solid hands of the PNM and that is also a matter to watch at in the not too distant future.”