Aranguez man beaten, robbed at home

File photo

A 57-year-old Aranguez man was beaten by a bandit who waited for him at his home on Monday morning.

Police said as the man approached the kitchen door of his house at around 9.20 am, he saw a bandit running towards him from behind the house, telling him, "Stay quiet."

The bandit pushed the man inside and began beating him on the head, then tied him up with plastic tie straps.

The bandit ransacked the house and stole some cash before running away.

The man freed himself and called the police.

Police from the North Eastern Division went to the house with crime scene investigators.

Barataria police are continuing enquiries.