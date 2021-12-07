666 new covid19 cases, 22 more deaths

The Ministry of Health has recorded another 22 covid19 deaths, reaching a total of 2,303 on Tuesday, with 666 new cases also reported.

There are 12,902 active cases.

The people who died were six elderly men, six elderly women, four middle-aged men, five middle-aged women and one teenage boy.

It said 11 of them had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, asthma,cancer, heart disease, thyroid disease or downs syndrome. Four people had a single comorbidity – diabetes, hypertension and a history of strokes – while seven people had no known comorbidity.

The country crossed 2,000 deaths on November 24, 2,100 deaths on November 28 and 2,300 deaths on December 7.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said there have been 76,601 covid19 cases since March 2020.

The update said 61,396 patients have recovered and 512 are in hospital. It said 148 are in step-down facilities, 97 are in state quarantine, and 11,576 are in self-isolation.

There are 345 recovered community cases and 104 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 650,160. The number of people vaccinated with their second dose is 605,081, with 44,969 given a single-dose regimen, and 650,050 are fully vaccinated. It also said 34,178 people have received an additional primary dose.

The ministry said 89.8 per cent or 6,408 of 7,134 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22-November 17.

The data reported reflects samples taken between December 4 and 6.