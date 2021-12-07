4.9 magnitude earthquake felt in Trinidad and Tobago

An aerial view of Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

SCORES of people in areas including Diego Martin, Point Fortin and Woodbrook said they felt an earthquake just after 1 pm on Tuesday.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre later confirmed there was a 4.9 magnitude earthquake.

The centre said it happened around 1.16 pm and had a latitude of 12.14 N, longitude of 61.29 W and depth of 10 km.

It said affected countries included Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

Several people on social media confirmed the tremor was felt across the country, including San Fernando, Penal, Maraval, and Scarborough.