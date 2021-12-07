3 plead guilty to 2009 Barrackpore killing

THREE men accused of killing a street vendor by shooting him in the head in 2009 have each been sentenced by a High Court judge.

On Tuesday, Justice Norton Jack, after all discounts were given for their guilty pleas and time spent in prison while awaiting their trial, sentenced each man to four years' hard labour.

Rishi Samaroo, Rasheed Mohammed, and Baxter Roberts pleaded guilty to felony murder after engaging in plea negotiations with the State.

Jack began with a sentence of 26 years for each man, subtracting two years for mitigating factors, and gave each his one-third discount for the guilty plea.

The judge then applied the 12 years and 11 days each of them spent in custody awaiting trial, after which they were each left with a sentence of four years' hard labour.

The three were initially charged with Ayers’ murder, which took place in November 2009 at Bettan Trace, Barrackpore.

Ayers, 42, was driving his car when one of his three passengers pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

Ayers, of Douglas Trace, St Mary's Village, Moruga, stopped his Nissan Almera and ran. He collapsed a short distance away and bled to death. It is believed he and the men were arguing before the shooting.

Samaroo was represented by public defender Whitney Franklyn and Tonya Thomas, Mohammed by attorney Nicholas Rampersadsingh and Aleen Ramjag. Roberts was represented by public defender Delicia Helwig-Robertson and Manuela Hospedales.