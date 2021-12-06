Tsoiafatt-Angus comfortable with IDA's THA campaign

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

Political leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) and the party's candidate for Bethel/ New Grange Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is comfortable with that campaign that she led.

Speaking with the media at the Montgomery Government School on Monday, Tsoiafatt-Angus said the IDA stuck to the issues throughout its campaign as she expressed confidence in the party’s chances.

“I feel very good.

“We launched the party about five and a half months ago and to be able to have gotten to this point, this quickly, I am very heartened and encouraged by the responses that we would have gotten throughout the campaign. We ran a very clean campaign and I think people applauded us for that. We stuck to the issues and solutions and did not get into the bacchanal.”