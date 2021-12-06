Police arrest three for bullets

File photo.

THE police arrested three men for the alleged possession of four bullets during a drug enforcement exercise on Saturday.

The officers had executed a search warrant at a house at Hinds Street, Windy Hill, Bon Air North.

During the search they found and seized four rounds of nine millimetre ammunition, and arrested the three men, said to be occupants of the house.

The exercise was supervised ACP Samaroo and Snr Supt Ramphall; spearheaded by Supt Powder, ASP Powder and Insp Pitt; coordinated by Sgt Pamphille and Cpl Morang; leading officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF), Area Central. Investigations are ongoing.