PNM's McKenzie confident of Lambeau/Lowlands win

PNM candidate for Lambeau/Lowlands Kino McKenzie - Philbert Williams

PNM candidate for Lambeau/Lowlands Kino McKenzie is convinced he did everything that could be done to woo supporters in the electoral district.

Speaking with Newsday after he voted at the Lambeau Anglican Primary School, McKenzie, a first-timer in the race, said he is sure of bringing the new THA seat home for his party.

“I am very confident – it’s all in his (God's) hands now and I trust in him, so I am confident. We did enough. We did what needed to be done.”

He was unable to vote for himself.

“Unfortunately, I am voting at (polling station) 4886 – that is Signal Hill, and part of Mrs Tracy Davidson-Celestine’s area, so I did not get to vote for myself.”

He said the process was smooth and all covid19 policies were being adhered to.

He said the feedback was that the electorate have been turnng out to the polls.

“People are coming out but there is normally different turnout, different times of the day. So for the morning period, everybody came out who would normally come out. So we’re just continuing to monitor the process of the people during the day.”

He had one message for the electorate: “Come out, come out early – get in, get out.”