PNM's Marcelle hopes support translates to votes

PNM candidate for Bethel/New Grange Downie Marcelle, left, and his wife after voting on Monday at the Bethel Community Centre.

PNM candidate for Bethel/New-Grange Downie Marcelle hopes the support he received throughout the election campaign translates to counted votes in Monday's Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Marcelle spoke to Newsday after voting at the Bethel Community Centre around 8.20 am.

Early reports suggested an increase in the voter turnout at the Bethel Community Centre polling station, as compared to the January 25 elections.

Marcelle, who was the 67th person to vote at the polling station, said he was optimistic that the increase would work in his favour.

“It is great to hear the turnout looking good, and hope it continues throughout the day. I hope that the people who were giving me that support during the campaign, that the support now turns into votes.

“I really hope the numbers are in my favour, but at the end of the day, I want to give God praise for everything, because He is in control, and I await the results.”

Marcelle, a first-time candidate, who was accompanied by his wife, said he was feeling great after a good night's rest.

“ I got up early this morning, said my prayers, talk to God, and I am asking the Holy Spirit to be that comforter, so I am comforted."

He acknowledged feeling a little nervous, but attributed this to being human. Marcelle, who is heavily involved in sports, used a football analogy. "Being a football coach, just before a big game, you always have that adrenalin flowing, but outside of that I am quite comfortable.”

He said he is willing to work with the electorate in the district to build on the foundation he started as a candidate, to bring further relief to the people.

“I think there were some issues and challenges; after going to homes of people within the electoral district, we were able to deliver on some of those challenges, and bring relief to some people, so is just to continue the great work we started.”