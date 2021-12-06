NAAA hails 'true friend' Tony Harford

Anthony Harford - Jeff Mayers

THE NATIONAL Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) joined the local and regional sporting fraternity in recognising the immense contributions of late sports broadcaster, administrator and promoter Anthony Harford.

Harford passed away at his Cascade home on Friday. He was 68.

A statement issued by the NAAA on Sunday hailed Harford “a true friend of the association, always willing to assist when called up on”.

Harford served as an event promoter and marketing manager of the 2003 Carifta Games which was held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, and dubbed a “resounding success”.

His template for this event was used for subsequent regional meets in TT.

The NAAA statement read, “Based on the success of the 2003 Carifta Games, TT won bids for both the 2005 Carifta Games, held in Dwight Yorke Stadium (Bacolet), and the 2006 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior Championships, held at Hasely Crawford Stadium.”

Harford also served as master of ceremonies for NAAA annual award ceremony on various occasions.

“Each time (Harford was) refusing compensation saying, ‘I won’t charge for my voice’,” the statement added.

Harford, a former pilot, also assisted in establishing what has become an annual charter flight to the Carifta Games by sharing his knowledge of the airline industry and using his extensive network of contacts.

“Tony was a true benefactor to our association. We extend condolences to his family and friends in this period of bereavement. May he rest in peace.”

Harford however, was not only involved in promoting track and field but almost all other sports. He was an avid promoter of local, regional and international football and cricket events which allowed young local athletes to travel and compete on the world stage.