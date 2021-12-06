Mother of slain La Fillette fisherman: I am still numb

Fle photo: Forensic Science Centre

Instead of making plans for Christmas celebrations, a La Fillette family must now arrange a funeral after one of its youngest members was gunned down.

Police said Hakkeem Phillip, 23, was shot dead at the corner of La Carmelita Lane and the La Fillette Main Road on Saturday night.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Phillip's mother Jamila Phillip, said she did not know of any threats to her son and she felt drained of any emotions after his murder.

Recalling the events leading up to his death, Phillip said the killing was senseless, as her son generally kept to himself.

"He went to the shop to buy a pack soup at the shop when this happened.

"Since I saw my son, I don't know how I'm feeling. I have no feelings. I have no appetite. I am just existing right now.

"He never complained of anyone threatening him or anything like that.

"La Fillette was a quiet place. Everyone kept to themselves generally. It's the entire country right now."

Asked if she felt there was anything else people could do to stay safe the elder Phillip said she had no suggestions to offer, as crime seemed to happen anywhere.

"It's impossible to stay safe. You can be at home and it's coming home.

"It doesn't matter if you're involved in anything: once you're at the wrong place at the wrong time, that's it for you."

Investigators suspect Phillip's murder may be linked to an argument he had with someone in the area.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.