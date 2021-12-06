Mayaro parents learn digital literacy skills with NESC

Standing are the digital literacy instructor and programme graduates of National Energy Skills Center (NESC) digital literacy programme. Seated are Stephon Stoute, NESC business development officer, left; Samantha Inglefield, community relations at Perenco; Kristle Gangadeen, manager, marketing and corporate communications, NESC; Indra Ramroop-Ramkissoon, acting dean, School of Continuing Education; and Fazeed Kurban, campus manager. -

Sixteen parents from the Mayaro community graduated with certifications in digital literacy, Microsoft Word and Microsoft excel.

The National Energy Skills Center (NESC) developed the specially-customised training programme for parents in Mayaro whose children are engaged in e-learning. The programme was especially timely as a significant number of students continue to attend school online and require hands-on, technological support from their parents, said a media release.

For 18 Saturdays, the graduating parents participated in the programme which equipped them with essential ICT skills, including creating and formatting documents. Cybersecurity and privacy were also key features of the programme to bring awareness to the risks associated with the virtual environment, the release said.

Judith Bruce, class valedictorian spoke of the paralysing fear that the online learning environment once stirred in her, but expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to gain skills to manoeuvre the digital platforms. She encouraged other parents to not be overcome by fear, but rather take on a challenge for themselves and to improve the lives of their children.

At the graduation ceremony on November 27, Indra Ramroop-Ramkissoon, acting dean of the NESC’s School of Continuing Education commended the parents for taking up the challenge to learn technology. Ramroop-Ramkissoon celebrated the competency of the graduates, stating, “Today you aren’t just leaving the NESC with a certificate. You are leaving with knowledge and skills to confidently and successfully support your children’s education in this world of online learning.”

The release said the NESC continues to take pride in strengthening communities through skills training. For over a decade, the NESC has partnered with Perenco T&T Ltd, whose sponsorship has made it possible to deliver free training programmes in a plethora of skills to the community of Mayaro. This partnership has supported the offerings of customised NESC programmes such as entrepreneurial skills, building construction technology and refrigeration and air-conditioning servicing.

The NESC said it is committed to understanding the needs of communities and to providing excellent, technical skills training to support such. Currently, customised training programmes are offered to other communities, including Point Fortin and La Brea, the release said.

Additionally, it offers diploma programmes, craftsman certificates and short courses at its campuses in Point Lisas, Ste Madeleine, Chaguanas and Tobago

