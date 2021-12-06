Jacob, Sampson confident of taking Bon Accord/Crown Point

PNM candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point Clarence Jacob shows his voting finger outside the Bon Accord Government Primary School on Monday. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

There was a slow but steady flow of voters at the Bon Accord Government Primary School on Monday morning as the polls opened for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Among the early voters were PNM candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point Clarence Jacob and PDP's Joel "Nuttsy" Sampson.

Both candidates contested the tied January 25 election, with Jacob prevailing by 58 votes.

After casting his ballot, Jacob said, "The process was an easy process."

He said the covid19 protocols were being observed on the inside.

On his confidence to retain the seat, Jacob said he has done the work over the past four years.

"I have been fair, I have done my work for the past four years and when we had the six-six, I did my best for the electoral district of Bon Accord/Crown Point. Today is the day. Elections are won on election day, so I am here."

Sampson said, "I am feeling confident. The Lord has prepared me for this moment and I'm confident of that victory with the work that I have put in over the past couple months."

Sampson was accompanied by his mother Grace McKenzie and sister Corenza McKenzie.

Lines were said to be long inside the polling station, with the few early voters saying that they hoped to beat the after-work rush.