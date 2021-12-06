Deyalsingh clarifies Ministry’s third-dose policy

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. -

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is reminding people that only those over the age of 60 are eligible for a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, while those below 60 must be moderately or severely immunocompromised to get one.

Deyalsingh clarified the Ministry of Health’s policy during Monday’s covid19 briefing.

“We are currently doing the additional primary dose which is available to people over 60, regardless of their disease state, who have received the Sinopharm vaccine.

“So if you are over 60 – whether you are ill, immunocompromised or fine – you can get your additional primary dose.

“For Sinopharm recipients, if you are under 60, you have to provide a letter from your attending physician stating that you are moderately to severely immunocompromised.”

People who will be considered moderately or severely immunocompromised include those who are HIV positive with a CD4 count of 200 and less, patients on haemodialysis, cancer patients and people on immunosuppressive therapy.

When it comes to additional Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs, Deyalsingh said anyone of any age can get one once they have been determined to be moderately or severely immunocompromised by their physician.

He is also warning people not to lie about their vaccination status to cheat the system and get a third dose.

“We have been looking at that (people lying about their vaccination status) because those same reports did come to us. Currently the ministry’s legal department is looking at it.

“What will happen is that the (electronic vaccination) database that we are building now will eventually bring all that to light, and if there are any legal ramifications for those people we will deal with that then.”

Deyalsingh is calling on people with information about these unscrupulous acts to step forward and report them to authorities.

Although Deyalsingh didn’t say why people getting their additional jabs are being asked to provide the same information they gave when they were vaccinated prior, he said the Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on completing the country’s electronic vaccination database.

Addressing rumours, Deyalsingh also said there is no shortage of covid19 testing kits at health facilities across TT.

“My latest report this (Monday) morning is that we have close to 40,000 testing kits in the country and we have another 57,600 of the Abbott kit coming in on December 10.

“We have another 100,000 coming in from BGI. So there’s absolutely no shortage of testing kits in Trinidad and Tobago.”