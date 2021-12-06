Dennis: EBC dropping pilot data project 'best thing to do'

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis at a PNM meeting at the Buccoo Facility earlier this week. Photo by David Reid

THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has described the suspension of the Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) plan to test an electronic data-collection system during the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections as “the best thing to do.”

The process, EBC officials had said, was intended to keep track of voter turnout, not to influence the outcome or manipulate the voting system. But the PDP objected to it.

Dennis, speaking with the media outside the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility after he voted on Monday, said he never even read the documents on the project.

“I didn’t delve in too much into it, to be honest, I didn’t even read the documentation that was put out by the EBC. I subsequently heard that they were not going to engage in that pilot exercise again, and I think it was the best thing to do.”

With regard to the election and the voter turnout, he said he had been hearing of a much higher turnout than in January, adding that the young people had been coming out in their numbers as well.