Cops on lookout for THA election covid19 quarantine breaches

Senior Tobago police brief officers at the Scarborough Police Station on Monday before polls open for the THA election. Photo courtesy TTPS

Tobago police are on the lookout for covid19-positive people breaching home quarantine to vote on Monday in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election. There are 785 patients in home isolation, according to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development's clinical update on Sunday.

Senior Tobago police briefed officers at the Scarborough Police Station on Monday morning prior to their deployment in 15 electoral districts. The senior cops included Snr Supt Junior Benjamin, ASP Joseph and acting W/Insp Alicia Piggott.

The officers were briefed on maintaining law and order, working with the presiding officer, ensuring people were not breaching covid19 quarantine regulations, and maintaining a smooth electoral process.

The polls opened at 6am and will close at 6pm. The election features 45 candidates from five political parties.