Carter, Thompson selected for World Swimming Championships

OLYMPIANS Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson spearhead a four-member Trinidad and Tobago team for the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from December 16 to 21.

Carter, Thompson, Ornella Walker and Nikoli Blackman will form TT's contingent, and they will be accompanied by coaches Stephen Mendoza and Dexter Browne.

The quartet will compete in the respective men and women individual freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley events.

The team will leave for Abu Dhabi on December 11.

A statement issued by the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday said the competition will be held over six days, with heats in the morning sessions and the semi-finals and finals in the evening sessions.