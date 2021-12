Bandits steal $2,500 from Curepe Lotto booth

File photo/Roger Jacob

Police are investigating the theft of $2,500 from a Curepe Lotto booth on Saturday night.

Police said the operator left around 6.40 pm on Saturday, returned at around 7.50 am on Sunday and saw the burglarproofing on one side of the building had been pried open.

The operator said $2,500.

Investigators from the St Joseph CID are making enquiries.