Team TT's Pan Am men’s 3x3 basketballers eliminated in QFs

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s 3x3 basketball team were eliminated in the quarterfinals at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, on Saturday.

Facing Chile for a place in the semifinals, TT fell 19-14 at the Pan American Courts.

Ahkeel Boyd scored seven points for TT and his brother Ahkeem netted six points.

Aitor Julen Pickett Heewagen led the way for Chile with nine.

In a game to determine fifth to eighth place rankings later in the day TT lost 21-12 to Brazil.

After press time last night, TT played Argentina in the seventh place playoff.

On Sunday, Ahkeel will compete in the final of the shootout against seven other players.

TT have won two medals at the Pan Am Games. Kelsey Daniel earned silver in the men’s long jump and Tyriq Horsford claimed bronze in the men’s javelin. Daniel and Horsford are both from Tobago and are cousins.