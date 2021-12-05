Senate set to debate trade zones bill

THE Senate will continue its debate on the Trinidad and Tobago Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Bill 2021, when it sits at the Red House, Port of Spain from 10 am on December 7.

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon opened debate on the bill in the Senate on November 30. In her contribution, Gopee-Scoon identified some of the ways the SEZ legislation would benefit TT.

These included expanding the country’s revenue base; increasing and diversifying the investments and exports in economic zones; increasing and enhancing private sector participation in the economy through inter-SEZ development and operations and new, better jobs for the citizens of TT.

The concept of SEZs and related legislation were first hinted at by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his 2022 budget presentation in the House of Representatives on October 4.

There are no scheduled sittings of the House for this week. The House last sat on November 24 and has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.