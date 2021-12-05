PNM's THA campaign draws to quiet close

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, second from left, leads a group of candidates on Nomination Day in Calder Hall. - Photo courtesy PNM

After weeks of hectic campaigning, the People’s National Movement (PNM) settled down for a quiet weekend ahead of the opening of the polls for the THA elections on Monday.

Tobagonians are expected to head to the polls in the keenly contested election where for the first time 15 electoral districts will be up for grabs.

The election is taking place amid a third wave of covid19, which has already claimed 129 lives on the island to date.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday on Saturday, the party’s public relations officer Kwesi DesVignes said the 15 candidates will continue meeting with the electorate over the weekend one-on-one to persuade potential voters.

“For the rest of the weekend, we remain focused on interac​​ting with Tobagonians and sharing the PNM message of development and our step by st​​ep plan to take Tobago to the next level. On Monday, Tobagonians vote to protect their future.”

He said Thursday’s mass meeting in the Signal Hill/ Patience Hill electoral district held at the Signal Hill Recreation Grounds was the final mass political meeting held by the party. On Saturday evening, the party had planned a spot meeting in the Goodwood/ Mt St George electoral district as well as a praise and worship service at the Bon Accord campaign office. Both events were expected to start at 6.30 pm.

Also customary the motorcades on Sunday are not likely to come off as head of Tobago’s police division ACP William Nurse had warned that no permission was given for such events. DesVignes said as a result, the PNM will comply with the law.

“The ACP was very clear on his stance on motorcades. The PNM has always been about obeying the rule of law and in this case more importantly acting responsibly.”

With that, he encouraged the electorate to be safe on Monday.

“Stay safe, where a mask, wash hands, social distance and please gather credible information to help make the right decision to vaccinate.”