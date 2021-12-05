ODPM presents plan to remove debris after floods

In this file photo, a Port of Spain City Corporation employees helps load slush on a mini-tractor after floods in the captial city. - AYANNA KINSALE

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has developed a national disaster debris management plan to help remove debris after floods.

The plan has been shared with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Disaster Management Units (DMUs) and other public health departments.

In a statement on Friday, it said the ODPM hosted a series of consultations with a technical committee.

“Reliving the flood events that swept through areas of this country earlier this year, as well as in 2018 and 2017, participants considered the potential increase in the volume of debris that would be generated after a major hazard event.”

It said participants also considered the roles and responsibilities of agencies involved in collecting, sorting, transporting, and disposal of the debris.

“These plans are vitally important to TT as we join with the rest of the world to grapple with more frequent and destructive hazard events as a result of climate change.”

It said debris generated after a disaster include trees, construction materials, animal carcasses, sediment, and electronic waste.

“Without a robust plan, disaster debris can severely impact emergency response and recovery efforts, as well as overwhelm local solid waste management personnel and facilities.”

The statement said the situation is common in other parts of the world, including the Hurricane Katrina in the US in 2005 where over 118 million cubic yards of debris was said to be generated.

The debris management plan is seen as an essential component of any successful disaster response and recovery programme.

“This project is being funded by the United States Agency for International Development, Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA).”

It said the plan will also be presented to the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and subsequently, further consultations will be held with additional stakeholders responsible for the removal of debris in TT.

“As the national plan is being finalised, the ODPM encourages community groups to be proactive, to commence planning to identify sites for waste disposal, and to develop plans to manage waste in the event a major disaster occurs.

“Planning can expedite the removal of waste during and after an incident, which can reduce personal injury, dangers of fire, disease vectors, while identifying waste management opportunities and strategies. Employing such a holistic approach can quicken the recovery process and bolster our nation’s disaster resilience.”