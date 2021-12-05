NGO says gift of life, best present for pandemic

Kevin Ratiram, attorney and founder of NGO Rapidfire Kidz Foundation, dressed as Santa, poses with some of the children and his helpers during a toy drive at Reform Village on Saturday. - Marvin Hamilton

THE preservation and protection of life, is the greatest gift that any person, community or country can get during the covid19 pandemic.

Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) president Kevin Ratiram expressed this view as the group held a drive-though treat event in Reform Village on Saturday.

Ratiram, dressed as Santa Claus, and other people dressed as elves were aboard a van accompanied by a music truck as they distributed bags filled with goodies to children along the route.

Asked what was the Christmas gift most in demand by children, Ratiram replied, "Children should be taught especially now that the greatest gift does not lie in any treat bag or any toy store. The greatest gift is the gift of life."

He said over the last year and half, people have lost relatives and friends to covid19 and other people have lost their jobs because of restrictions to slow the spread of the virus and closures of different sectors of the economy.

Between 2020 and this year, Ratiram said the group would have been unable to raise almost $300,000 it normally needs for the toy drive owing to the covid19 restrictions.

While that did not happen, Ratiram said he was heartened to know there are still people and groups in TT who are willing to spend money or make donations to those help those who are most in need.

He said he was grateful to the individuals and companies who donated snacks, toys and other items.

Ratiram said this kind of care, generosity and goodwill will go a long way towards making days happier for many people and hopefully they will have a merry Christmas as well.

"It is a powerful reminder of the greatness of the human spirit."