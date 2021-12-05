Health Ministry committed to CWI, Under-19 World Cup

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. - SUREASH CHOLAI

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said the ministry is willing to work alongside Cricket West Indies (CWI) to ensure the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup matches are held safely in TT.

The tournament will be held from January 14-February 5.

TT will host matches along with St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana.

Three venues will be used in Trinidad including Queen’s Park Oval, Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

On Saturday, at a covid19 media briefing, Deyalsingh was asked whether fans would be allowed to attend matches in Trinidad and if covid19 travel restrictions will affect the tournament.

“Both those questions should be more properly directed to the organisers of these events,” Deyalsingh said.

However, Deyalsingh said the ministry will continue to liaise with CWI.

“We stand committed to working with them on imploring and ensuring the necessary protocols are in place…we are always part and parcel of the conversation to provide guidance and advice.”