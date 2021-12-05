Dylan Carter roars to medals at International Swim League

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter. - AP

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter snatched two bronze medals for his team London Roar in the International Swimming League in Holland, on Saturday.

In the men’s 50-metre butterfly, Carter touched the wall in 22.36 seconds to grab third spot. Benjamin Proud of Energy Standard took gold in 22.18 and Tom Shields of Los Angeles Current claimed silver in 22.27.

In the men’s 100m freestyle, Carter was third in 46.45. Carter’s team-mate Kyle Chalmers won gold in 45.73 and Justin Ress of Cali Condors ended second in 45.93.

On Friday, Carter was part of the London Roar quartet which took silver in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay in 3:04.84.