CWI remembers Harford as loyal son of the region

Veteran sports journalist and administrator Anthony Harford. - Newsday File Photo

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) paid tribute to Anthony “Tony” Harford, who died away on Friday. He was 68.

“Harford was a long-standing highly-respected sports administrator and sportscaster, who also played a major role in development cricket at all levels,” a CWI media release said On Saturday.

“Mr Harford was a leading figure in marketing and promotion of sports, including working with the Trinidad and Tobago football team to the 2006 FIFA World Cup.”

In the 1990s he worked with the then West Indies Cricket Board of Control in the marketing and sponsorship of the West Indies team, and accompanied the players on tour.

“Tony’s work in cricket also included the development of age group cricket tournaments and grassroots cricket. He was the lead coordinator and fund raiser for the first ever West Indies Under-17 tour to Australia and established an annual windball (tennis ball) tournament for amateur players from across the Caribbean.”

CWI vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow recalled the contribution of Harford.

“Tony was a loyal son and self-less servant of West Indies and TT cricket. He had a tremendous love of sports, and profound knowledge of the ins and outs of all sports. His service to youth cricket in the Windward Islands was especially innovative and impactful. In the 1990s he literally relocated the annual Windwards youth tournaments to Trinidad where he found adequate sponsorships to keep the age (group) tournaments alive at a period when the Windwards cricket board was financially strapped. He loved young people and was dedicated to seeing the growth of the sporting industry as well and the development of individual sportspersons.”

Dr Shallow sent his sympathy on behalf of CWI.

“On behalf of CWI’s president (Ricky Skerritt), directors and staff, I would like to extend condolences to the Harford family and loved ones, as well as the sporting fraternity in TT.”