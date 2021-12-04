Valencia man shot dead in yard

FILE PHOTO

Eastern Division police are investigating the murder of a Valencia man who was shot dead on Friday evening.

Police identified the victim as Eric Alfonse, 25, of Valencia.

According to a police report, around 6.45 pm, two officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting incident at Palm Road, Valencia.

They found the victim lying motionless in his yard about 20 feet from the roadway.

Officers of Homicide Bureau Region Two, Arouca are investigating.

Police found four ammunition casings on the scene.