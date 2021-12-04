Trinidad and Tobago breaks record, 984 covid19 new cases on Friday

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 984 new covid19 cases, a new one-day record, and 17 deaths.

That number was a significant increase over the previous one-day record for reported new infections of 781 set on November 17.

In its 4 pm update on Friday, the ministry said total deaths have reached 2,215 and there have been 73,759 cases since the virus arrived in March 2020.

There are currently 11,707 active cases.

The data reported reflects samples taken between November 30 and December 3.

In all, 59,837 patients have recovered and, at present, 548 patients are in hospital.

The update said 159 patients are in step-down facilities, 108 in state quarantine, and 10,016 in self-isolation.

The number of people vaccinated with the first dose of a two-dose regime is 647,517. The number of people vaccinated with their second dose is 602,568, with 44,166 given a single-dose regimen.

To date, 646,734 are fully vaccinated.

The update also said 30,629 people have received an additional primary dose.

The percentage of patients in the parallel healthcare system who are not fully vaccinated is 89.8 per cent, which is 6,408 out of 7,134.