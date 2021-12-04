SRP, brother and cousin charged with kidnapping, robbing hairdresser

WPC Elyssia Babb - TTPS

A female police officer, her brother and their cousin have been charged with kidnapping and robbing another woman who was drugged during her capture.

According to a police release, the trio were detained after a 35-year-old hairdresser reported that she was picked up at her home to be taken to Arima on November 11.

The victim claimed she was given something to drink during the journey and fell unconscious. She awoke the following day around 4 am in Matura.

Investigations supervised by Supt Suzette Martin of the Professional Standards Bureau resulted in the arrest of WPC Elyssia Babb, a Special Reserve Police officer last assigned to the Northern Division, her brother Cheron Babb, and their cousin Felicia Stephenson on December 1.

Acting on the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC, police charged each of the suspects with kidnapping and robbery with aggravation. Septhenson faces an additional charge of assault.

They are scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Monday.