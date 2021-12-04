Police probe death of La Romaine woman

Police are investigating the circumstances into the death of a 31-year-old woman who was found dead in her Temple Street, La Romaine apartment around 1 am on Friday.

Police said Shadie Dhasrath and a close male relative got into an argument around 11 pm about a love mark on her neck.

Investigators said videos retrieved from 24-year-old male relative's cellphone show Dhasrath throwing tantrums and throwing herself on the floor during an argument.

The relative told police he left to get assistance from a neighbour, a police officer, and when they returned to the apartment, they found Dhasrath nude and motionless on the bed. She had a wound on her forehead.

Dhasrath was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

She was employed at Ramco Industries Ltd in Cross Crossing, San Fernando.

Homicide Bureau Region III is investigating.