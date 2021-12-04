No solution?Just shut up

A woman participates in theprotest at the QP Savannah. Photo by Angelo Marcelle -

THE EDITOR: Just Google anti-vaxxer dies of covid19 and see the headlines: “Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies at 64" or “Super athlete refuses vaccine, dies tragically,” etc.

I realised after the protest in the QP Savannah on Tuesday that there is little hope that more people will not die senselessly. The anti-vaxxers say ensure your immune system is strong by taking vitamins, supplements or herbs. So it is fine that you can walk around fully infected and kill anyone else who does not have your healthy immune system.

The only thing with that logic is that people who have so-called healthy immune systems are dying from covid19 or perhaps living with compromised long-term lung or heart problems. You can end up dying too.

The seriously sad part is those who protested will not read this letter. There is a stupidity that is blocking any attempts at reasoning. Yes, this is segregation, one which the slaves of misinformation and anti-science have created.

You have decided that the Government's measures to try and protect its citizens is wrong and therefore you are the ones who have barred yourself away. If you do not have a better solution then just shut up and quietly become another one in the daily growing numbers of covid19 deaths.

SUZANNE WARREN

via e-mail