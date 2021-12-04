Legal tender up to Dec 31

- SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I have been reading and hearing about the cut-off date different establishments have set for the acceptance of cotton currency in the denominations of $1, $5, $10 and $20, and the old polymer $50 bill.

As far as I am aware, these notes remain legal tender until 11.59 pm of December 31 as per the Central Bank's notice and can be used to transact business up to and including December 31. Therefore, anyone offering goods or services that refuses to accept the notes is breaking the law.

The Central Bank needs to make a public statement that banks and other business enterprises, both public (eg PTSC) and private, are overstepping their bounds by overriding the directive of the Central Bank, the only authority to state what is and is not legal tender in TT.

The rights of the consumer must be preserved.

C JUTAGIR

Port of Spain