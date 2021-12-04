Brian Manning, wife contract covid19

Brian Manning, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, and his wife Shelly, a media executive, on their wedding day at Stollmeyer's Castle, Port of Spain on December 12, 2020. - File photo

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning and his wife, Shelly Dass, have both contracted the covid19 virus.

Reports indicate that Manning, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, is receiving care at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Sources said he was in receipt of oxygen but his condition was not severe.

Couva is one of the centres dedicated to the treatment of the virus.

His wife, a media executive whom he wed last December, is said to be in quarantine at their Port of Spain home.

Calls to Manning’s mother, former education minister Hazel Manning, went to voice mail.

So too did calls to Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh and NCRHA chairman Davlin Thomas.

Several PNM sources, however, confirmed the couple contracted the virus and were receiving care, but they were not privy to details.

A senior PNM official also confirmed that Manning was fully vaccinated, having received the AstraZeneca vaccine. The source could not confirm the vaccination status of his wife, but believed she too was fully vaccinated.

The official also underscored the importance of getting vaccinated as the number or cases and deaths increase daily.

Manning, the son of the late former prime minister, Patrick Manning, is the third government minister to contract the virus.

The Prime Minister was the first to test positive for the virus in April. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy also tested positive in September. Both have recovered. Minister Shamfa Cudjoe recently contracted the virus.