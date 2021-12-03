Witco boardokay also?

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: It is said that alcohol is a contributing factor to diabetes, but Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Richards, together with Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, see no problem with her accepting a position on the board of Angostura, a major alcohol manufacturer.

So I guess any day now we will hear that Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram is on the board of West Indian Tobacco Co Ltd (Witco). This too the minister will have no problem with as he only advises that “Cigarette smoking can be dangerous to your health."

C PETERS

via e-mail