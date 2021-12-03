West Indies women’s cricketers still in Oman

West Indies Women celebrate a wicket during their first World Cup qualifying match against Ireland, in Harare, Zimbabwe, on November 23. West Indies beat Ireland by six wickets. - via CWI Media

THE West Indies women’s team are still in Oman after leaving the International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, which were brought to a halt because of a new variant of covid19 called omicron.

The detection of the new variant in southern Africa last week brought an abrupt end to the qualifiers, on Saturday.

As a result, West Indies qualified for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand which will be played from March 4 to April 3.

The qualifiers would have decided the final three spots for the world cup.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will join West Indies as the other teams to qualify for the world cup.

The players and coaching staff arrived in Oman on Monday and are hoping to return to the Caribbean soon.

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave told Newsday on Thursday the players are still in Oman.

Earlier in the week, Grave said, “First priority was to (get) them safely out of Africa.”