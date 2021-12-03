We can overcome covid19 challenge

THE EDITOR: On November 30 all eyes were glued to the television as the nation followed the address by Prime Minister Rowley. No one knew what would was going to be said.

The address to the nation was about the vulnerabilities created by this coronavirus pandemic – the strain on the medical system, the strain on the economy and also the education system.

The Prime Minister made it clear that, based on systems put in place by other countries in an attempt to curb covid19 infections and death, his government would be willing to implement similar measures and do what is necessary to protect citizens.

The message was also one of hope. The fact that even though so many challenges arise due to the virus, the Government is trying its best to create some form of normalisation, keeping the economy stable and not implementing unnecessary restrictions.

There was also a plea for citizens to adhere to covid19 protocols – mask wearing, sanitising, isolating when necessary – but most importantly get vaccinated if you are able to. The data locally and internationally prove that vaccines work in preventing serious illness and death.

In these challenging times individuals must understand that the coronavirus will not just disappear. This virus is here and will continue to be a challenge.

In the US where finances are almost unlimited, where vaccines are being mass-produced, they are still battling this evil virus. Their medical system is overwhelmed in some states. Thousands of infections and deaths are still being recorded.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) most of the hospitalised patients – and those who passed away from covid19 – are unvaccinated.

People of TT, let us do what we can to curb infections. If you do not feel well or suspect you have been in contact with someone with covid19 symptoms, please stay at home, isolate, call a medical professional and seek advice.

My final plea is to avoid social media doctors and so-called scientists. Get your information from reliable sources like the World Health Organization and your own doctor or a medical professional. Let us stop blaming the Government, the vaccine, or anyone else.

The Government has done as much as it could thus far. Vaccines are available at sites all over the country, hospitals are still operating, millions are being spent on educating us about this pandemic and the benefits of vaccines, and grants and government assistance are being distributed.

Do not lose hope. From time immemorial human beings have faced many challenges – world wars, diseases and pandemics. We are resilient and we have overcome all that was put before us. We now have to do what is necessary to protect ourselves, our children and our country from the devastating virus.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando