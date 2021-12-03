Trinidad and Tobago 3x3 men’s basketball team victorious at Junior Pan Am

Pexels file photo.

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago 3x3 men’s basketball team defeated El Salvador 22-13 at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, on Friday.

Brothers Ahkeel and Ahkeem Boyd starred for TT combining for 20 points in the match played at the Pan American Courts. Ahkeel netted 12 points and Ahkeem scored eight.

Figueroa Umana was the top scorer for El Salvador with nine points.

Ahkeel is proving to be one of the most accurate shooters at the games advancing to the final of the shoot-out competition carded for Sunday.

Ahkeel was the top shooter in the preliminaries on Thursday.

After press time on Friday, TT were scheduled to play Dominican Republic.

TT are expected to advance to the next round as in the first round TT earned a walkover win over Dominica.

In the women’s shot put final at Estadio Pascual Guerrero, Ianna Roach finished tenth in the field of 12 athletes. Roach’s best effort was 12.96 metres.

TT have copped two medals at the Pan Am Games. Tyriq Horsford took bronze in the men's javelin and fellow Tobagonian claimed silver in the men's long jump.