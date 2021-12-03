Tobago MP tests positive for covid19

Shamfa Cudjoe -

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe has tested positive for covid19 and is now calling on the unvaccinated to get the vaccine.

Speaking to Newsday on a matter involving the National Commission for Self Help, Cudjoe mentioned that she and several staff members, at the commission, have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine.

Cudjoe tested for the virus a week ago after developing symptoms and has been recovering well.

"I'm feeling better this week. Last week was a little more difficult but this weekend is certainly better.

"I've been calling on people to get the vaccines for as long I can remember and experiencing what I experienced as somebody who is vaccinated, I can't imagine this for somebody who's not vaccinated. It was really something else. So I would encourage people to get vaccinated."

Cudjoe described the experience as "scary" saying that her first symptom was tiredness.

" I've been I've been doing a lot. Sometimes I'm up late at night doing work. So I said it could be that but then after I did my workout last week Thursday, I was winded and that's not like me because I'm accustomed. And when I went to bed I had a dry cough no cold was coming up. I just had a really bad dry cough. And I said, 'You know what? I'm not going to wait. I'm going to go and get tested the Friday,' and I was sweating a lot."

The following day, the results came back positive.

"You just don't know when or where, you really have to assume everyone has it. I've been following all the protocols but when you're vaccinated you let your guard down a bit and that shouldn't be. You must remember to take the necessary protocol – sanitise everything including your groceries even if it's a snack."

Cudjoe added that she lived alone so that she didn't have to worry about affecting others. She will be in quarantining in Trinidad until mid December.

Cudjoe said she was disappointed that she wouldn't be able to vote in the THA election but encouraged all PNM candidates to remain focused.

"This is going to be my first time since I voted, for the first time at 18 years not voting. So I'm not happy about it but you have to do what's necessary to protect ourselves and protect others around."

In a message to the candidates she said: "Don't get too caught up in this social-media hype and that kind of confusion. It's about telling your stories and talking about your experience and telling the people what you're going to do for them and explaining yourself properly so that you could convince people to give you their vote."