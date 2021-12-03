Sri Lanka complete Test series sweep against West Indies

Sri Lankan cricketers from left to right Lasith Embuldeniya, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis and Chamika Karunaratne celebrate their 164-run victory over West Indies in the second Test in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

WEST INDIES suffered another massive defeat to Sri Lanka losing by 164 runs in the second and final Test match at Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka, on Friday.

West Indies were dismissed for 132, chasing 297 for victory on the final day.

As a result West Indies lost the two-match series 2-0.

West Indies got off to a solid start with Nkrumah Bonner and opener Jermaine Blackwood putting on 50 for the second wicket after the fall of captain Kraigg Brathwaite for six.

After Blackwood fell for 36, Bonner and Shai Hope started to build a partnership as the regional team progressed to 92/2.

When Hope fell for 16 a collapse ensued as West Indies lost the last eight wickets for 40 runs.

Bonner, who struck 44 off 143 deliveries, was the seventh batsman dismissed.

The Sri Lankan spinners again did the trick as left-arm orthodox Lasith Embuldeniya snatched 5/35 in 20.1 overs and Ramesh Mendis took 5/66 in 25 overs with his off-breaks.

Earlier in the day’s play, Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 345/9 after resuming on 328/8.

Dhananjaya de Silva was the player of the match with a knock of 155 not out and five catches. Mendis was given the player of the series award after tormenting the West Indies batsmen with 18 wickets in the series.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SRI LANKA 204 (Pathum Nissanka 73, Dimuth Karunaratne 42; Veerasammy Permaul 5/35, Jomel Warrican 4/50) and 345/9 dec (Dhananjaya de Silva 155, P Nissanka 66; V Permaul 3/106, Roston Chase 2/82) vs WEST INDIES 253 (Kraigg Brathwaite 72, Jermaine Blackwood 44, Kyle Mayers 36 not out; Ramesh Mendis 6/70, Praveen Jayawickrama 2/59, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/94) and 132 (Nkrumah Bonner 44, J Blackwood 36; L Embuldeniya 5/35, R Mendis 5/66) Sri Lanka won by 164 runs.