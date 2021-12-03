N Touch
Sports

Sports broadcaster, administrator Anthony Harford dies

Anthony Harford - Photo by Jeff Mayers
LONG-TIME sporting enthusiast and administrator Anthony Harford, who held numerous positions in media and broadcasting, has died.

One of Harford’s last positions in local sports was as a member of the United TT Football Association, which was at the helm of local football briefly from November 2019-March 2020.

Harford, a former marketing manager and director at All Sport Promotions, played a leading role in helping to propel local sports. He was also a sports broadcast anchor, who worked at TTT and also ran the now-defunct WMJX 100.5FM.

He was involved in a range of sports, including football, cricket and horse racing. He marketed and managed the Shell Caribbean Cup, which was a football competition involving countries throughout the region.

He was a former manager of the TT Carifta team, president of the Northern Football Association and a former presidential candidate for the TT Cricket Board (in 1999).

Harford was always accommodating and willing to help the media.

